Bluesphere Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,850,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,909,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 17,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.88. 44,452,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,426,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,208 shares of company stock valued at $47,117,137. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

