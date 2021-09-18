Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $771.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

BLMN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. 2,405,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.