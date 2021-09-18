BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCA opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

