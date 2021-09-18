BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective (down previously from C$10.50) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.63.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

TSE:BB opened at C$12.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.26 billion and a PE ratio of -10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.1707883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.