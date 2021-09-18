Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $294.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.41. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,258 shares of company stock worth $60,857,211. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.