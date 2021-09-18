BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.17 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $12.74 million and $2.17 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00073272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00121243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00174239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.97 or 0.07106330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.87 or 0.99607983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.00866330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

