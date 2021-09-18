BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BGC Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,903 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million. Analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

