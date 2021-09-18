BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.40.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $895.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

