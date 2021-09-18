Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $1.99 on Major Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00004123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $95.49 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00132307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

