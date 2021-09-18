Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,933. The stock has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

