Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.85 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 49.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $5.22 on Friday, reaching $391.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.27 and its 200 day moving average is $367.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

