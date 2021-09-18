Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.50 Million Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 22,228.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,358 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ozon were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ozon by 179.2% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after buying an additional 1,183,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ozon in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,834,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ozon by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,683,000 after buying an additional 935,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ozon by 741.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 672,559 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ozon by 78.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,867,000 after buying an additional 510,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ozon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

OZON traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.18. 1,155,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,570. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

