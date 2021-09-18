Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.30.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.09. 7,678,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $210.18 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

