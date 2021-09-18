Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,275,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

