Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 71,000 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,409,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.45. 808,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,544. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

