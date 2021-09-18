B. Riley Raises Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $14.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Shares of REKR opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $424.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 200.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 820,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 108.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 274,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.