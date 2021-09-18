Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 191,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 78,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

