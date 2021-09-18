ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $3,814,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

