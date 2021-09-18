Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,064.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,064 ($79.23) and last traded at GBX 5,988.03 ($78.23), with a volume of 67127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,854 ($76.48).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,308 ($69.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 38.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,631.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,081.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77.

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

