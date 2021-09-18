Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects organic revenues in Risk Management and Brokerage segment to be better than 2020 level. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level induces higher interest expenses and low times interest earned concerns. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $306,401,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

