Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Arcosa stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 924,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

