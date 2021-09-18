Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3,536.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after acquiring an additional 869,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 792.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 833,373 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Arcosa by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after buying an additional 434,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 88.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after buying an additional 392,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at about $21,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
