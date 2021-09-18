ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €36.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.69 ($44.34).

Several research firms have recently commented on MT. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday.

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

