ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €36.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.69 ($44.34).

Several research firms have recently commented on MT. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.