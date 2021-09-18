Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.68.

Apple stock opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

