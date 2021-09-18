AppCoins (APPC) Price Up 2% This Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. AppCoins has a market cap of $20.15 million and approximately $395,923.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00134472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,720,041 coins and its circulating supply is 244,720,040 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

