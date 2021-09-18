APi Group (NYSE:APG) Trading Up 3.1%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 10,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 962,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get APi Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in APi Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,995 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in APi Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after acquiring an additional 484,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.