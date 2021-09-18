Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 13,443.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,780,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.23. 1,683,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.88. AON has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $295.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.