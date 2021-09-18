Analysts Set Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Target Price at $41.71

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thryv by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,094,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $2,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,878. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $998.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

