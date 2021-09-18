Analysts Set Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Target Price at €199.42

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €201.50 ($237.06).

Several research firms have commented on RI. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

RI traded up €1.95 ($2.29) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €185.05 ($217.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €183.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €176.08. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

