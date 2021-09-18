Analysts Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target at $37.71

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 5,605,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

