Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target at $220.18

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.57. 763,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,569. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

