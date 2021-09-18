Analysts Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Target Price at $22.50

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,442. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,252 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 135.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 98.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,985 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67,766.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,341,000 after buying an additional 2,272,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after buying an additional 719,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

