Analysts Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $42.22

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,842. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 871,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,286,000 after buying an additional 684,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,516,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.