Analysts Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Shares of Genasys stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,378. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,539,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genasys by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 295,686 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genasys by 663.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genasys by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 172,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

