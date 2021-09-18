Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. eBay posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,874,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,745. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.83.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in eBay by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,701 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 9.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

