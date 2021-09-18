Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). C4 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($17.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, insider Jolie Siegel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,242 in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.95. 2,289,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,784. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

