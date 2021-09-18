Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,775. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

