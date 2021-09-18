Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. Century Casinos reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 189.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Casinos by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Century Casinos by 465.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 515,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.67. 246,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,892. The company has a market capitalization of $374.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

