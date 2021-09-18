AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 322,713 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $146,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 31,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.31. 20,447,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,577,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

