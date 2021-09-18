AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of Target worth $119,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.67. 3,736,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

