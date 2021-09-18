American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.