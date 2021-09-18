American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 201.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

