American Century Companies Inc. Has $897,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,471,000 after acquiring an additional 161,203 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average of $162.12. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

