American Century Companies Inc. Has $867,000 Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $113,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 819,098 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 230,088 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 201,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 147,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $867.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

