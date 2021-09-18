American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,878.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,748.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,570.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $966.74 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37,564.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

