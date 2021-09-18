Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $265.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,133. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $166.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.