Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,462.52 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,445.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,338.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.