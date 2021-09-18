Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 535,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of ALTU stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

