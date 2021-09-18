Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 773,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEI. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEI stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Alset EHome International has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

