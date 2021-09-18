Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINE. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

PINE stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $209.05 million, a P/E ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 245,533 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

